BRADLEY, Ill. (WAND) - The suspects accused of shooting 2 Bradley Police Officers, killing one, is in police custody, according to Illinois State Police.
In a release, ISP said at 9 a.m. Friday Darius S. Sullivan was in police custody and arrangements are underway to bring him back to Kankakee County.
Xandria A. Harris, 26 turned herself into authorities on New Year's Eve, according to ISP.
The suspects are accused of shooting 2 Bradley Police Officers on Thursday. Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic died from her injuries. The other officer remains in critical condition.
Authorities have asked anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts to call ISP at 815-698-2316 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.
