DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the suspects who committed an armed robbery on Wednesday morning.
Police say they were called to the 400 block of Main Street for the report of a man with a head injury around 5:15 a.m. Officers found a 51-year-old man from Champaign at the scene. He told police that he had been robbed at gunpoint near Gilbert and Ann streets.
The victim said he was walking southbound on Gilbert Street when he was approached by two male subjects. The men demanded money from his wallet, while another pointed a gun at him. The victim was robbed of his wallet and struck in the head by one of the suspects.
Both suspects were last seen running westbound from the area.
Officers were not able to located the suspects. Anyone with information should contact Danville police at 217-431-2245 or through Crime Stoppers at 217-466-TIPS.