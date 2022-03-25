TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Suspects have been identified in connection with vandalism at a Tuscola Park.
Bathroom facilities at Ervin Park were destroyed.
Money had been spent recently to upgrade the park's baseball facilities, playground, and more, including a new dog park planned soon.
Public funds were used to install the facilities that were vandalized. The bathrooms are used by Warrior baseball and softball teams.
The City of Tuscola announced, "prosecution and restitution will be decided in the normal course of law enforcement and court action."
Damage at Ervin Park is being taken care of quickly thanks to the City's insurance.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
