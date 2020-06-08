RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for multiple people who they said broke into a Rantoul liquor store.
On Sunday, May 31, police were called to Colonial Liquors in the 200 block of South Maplewood Dr. just before 11 p.m.
Officers found a front window broken out. Surveillance video showed multiple suspects entering the building through the broken window and stealing items.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.
