CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the suspects who they said have burglarized rural homes in a multi-county area, including Champaign County.
Police said the suspects forced their way into homes and took jewelry, money, and other small items of value.
Officers said the suspects may be knocking on doors first to see if anyone is home before breaking in.
They are described only has a white man with brown hair and a white woman with brown hair, possibly in her 30s.
They are driving a dark colored Chevy Impala around a model year 2010.
If you have any information, call Champaign County Crime Stoppers 217-373-TIPS.