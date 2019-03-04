CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Crime Stoppers need your help to find the people responsible for a Champaign shooting.
Police were called to the 1300 block of Fairfax Dr. on Jan. 25.
A man had been shot multiple times.
Police said unknown suspects came into a home and pointing a gun at the homeowners.
There was a struggle, and the victim was shot several times.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Crime Stoppers tips line at 217-373-TIPS (8477).
You could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.