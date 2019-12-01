NORTH BEND, Wash. (WAND) - A Seattle area movie theatre was evacuated Friday after it received a leaking package of bodily fluids.
The box was labeled "Highly contagious human substance", according the Eastside Fire and Rescue.
The North Bend Theatre's manager opened the box and it was leaking with an unknown liquid, according to an announcement on the theatre's website.
Authorities evacuated the theatre and isolated the box. They sent the sample to a local medical center, which confirmed that it was human urine.
The theatre's manager was taken to the hospital as a precaution. no injuries were sustained from the incident.
The urine was thrown away, and authorities say the box was meant to be sent to a medical clinic in Tacoma, approximately 40 miles away from the theater. It was not immediately clear how the box ended up at the theater instead.
The theatre reopened as usual on Saturday.