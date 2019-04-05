SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There's been multiple reports of people trying to eat the evidence, or drugs, when they get caught by law enforcement. 32 year old Levi Brohez was taken to the hospital after police said he swallowed meth before they pulled him out of the car he was riding in. After a traffic stop, Decatur Police said 56 year old Gregory McGlothen tried to hide crack cocaine by swallowing it. Then there's a sworn statement from DPD showed 24 year old Ladell Gude, managed to put cocaine in his mouth after police noticed the drug in car.
"If you swallow the drugs and we know about it, whether by admission or we find out- you could be charged with a class four felony." Sheriff Jack Campbell said. Campbell is the sheriff of Sangamon County.
Those kind of crimes aren't uncommon to hear in his job. The sheriff said he sees swallowing drugs as a desperate effort to hide the drugs. In his experience, it is usually drug dealers and users. Campbell said they might carry the drug in the side of their mouth in a balloon or small plastic bag.
A person is already looking at a felony, a hefty fine and possibly years behind bars. Not only does swallowing the evidence put the person's health at risk, Campbell said that added another charge to the already list of offenses.
"Either way, we're gonna get the controlled substance charge against you," Campbell said. "But now we throw in another felony on you by trying to obstruct justice. That's the dice you're going to roll if you try to swallow the evidence."