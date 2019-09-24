MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating after a swastika started appearing on a Google image search for a central Illinois school.
As of 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, a search on the website for Mt. Zion High School revealed the image above a description box on the right-hand side of the page. To the right of that image, a normal picture of the outside of the school and a Google Maps pin of the area could be seen.
If someone clicks on the picture, the caption "best shooting range I've been to" appears with it.
Mt. Zion police said law enforcement and Mt. Zion High School are aware of the “current issue with Google”.
“The school is working on getting the issue resolved and the police department is currently investigating,” a Facebook post from police said.
Mt. Zion Superintendent Dr. Travis Roundcount said in a phone call to parents there will be an increased police presence Wednesday at the school to ensure people feel safe.