CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Champaign were conducting SWAT training on Monday.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team held a training exercise at New Horizon Church.
Anyone in the area can see an increased police presence in the area and nerby residents and business are advised the training may produce load noises. Residents are also asked to stay clear of the area.
The training is part of the ongoing, specialized training the SWAT Team, as well as other specialized units within the police department, receive on an annual basis. Training locations are identified by space availability, and routine exercises help to ensure response and service standards provided to the community are at the highest level possible.
Door-to-door canvassing is being provided to area residents and businesses, and signage and police tape will be clearly posted around the training perimeter while training is active.