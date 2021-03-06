DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police say a fake emergency call resulted in a large response to a home near Lions Park.
Police tell WAND News they were called to a home on Decatur Street Saturday evening for a “serious” call. Officers on scene determined the call was likely false based on what they saw at the home. After being in contact with the resident of the home, they determined no one should be inside and the homeowner returned to let police check the home.
Through their investigation, they determined the call to the home was an incident of “swatting”, where a call is placed to police to unnecessarily bring a large police presence to a scene.
Police on scene said no one was hurt. An investigating into the call is on going.
Police left the scene around 10:20 pm.
