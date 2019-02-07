SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) – A swim team passed its goal of items to donate for U.S. soldiers and veterans in 2019.
The Sullivan Blue Dolphins, made up of about 75 kids between the ages of 5 and 18, collected hygiene items, art supplies and other donations for the American Legion in Sullivan and the Ladies Auxiliary. Their goal was to collect 700 items and they ended up passing that marker with flying colors. In total, they gathered 1,123 donations.
Veterans with the American Legion met with the team on Wednesday to celebrate with the kids. The group ate some treats and took a picture together before the team members moved the boxes of donations over to the next door Legion building.
The head coach of the team tells the team the same message every year. He says the kids need to appreciate they community they live in and reminds them that soldiers protect citizens every day of the year.
The drive has been an annual event for the Blue Dolphins for the last 15 years. The team has partnered with the American Legion for the last seven years.