RIDGE FARM, Ill. (WAND) - Concerns are on the rise as a possible swine facility was recently announced for Ridge Farm.
On Thursday, Parks Livestock brought up the proposal. The organization's goal is to construct a building 2.23 miles west of Ridge Farm that would house more than 4,000 swine.
Project leader David James said this will possibly be the only swine facility that would come to the central Illinois area. There is no plan for an additional one.
“The estimated cost is $1.2 to $1.4 million,” said James.
While the proposal has been made, many local residents and farmers are sharing concerns.
“There’s going to be vehicles up and down this road and they’re going to have to open the road,” said local neighbor Rick Rafle.
Rafle said if the plan goes through, he might have to consider moving. He is less than a block away from where the facility might be added.
Additionally, he says his is concerned about the smell. However, James said it would be very minimal.
“It’s going to smell like hogs and there’s no way around that,” said Rafle.
One additional local neighbor mentioned how he was concerned about the water and property values.
Rafle said he hopes construction can begin as early as next summer.