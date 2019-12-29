FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2019, file image made from video, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks at fire damage from a helicopter near Gospers Mountain, New South Wales. Morrison announced Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, financial support for some volunteer firefighters in New South Wales, the state worst hit by wildfires ravaging the nation, as authorities braced for conditions to deteriorate with high temperatures. (Australian Pool via AP, File)