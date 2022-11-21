DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Tickets are now on sale for this year's Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur Winter Wonderland Holiday Gala.
The gala will be held on December 2, 2022, starting at 6 o'clock at the Country Club of Decatur and will feature live music, dinner, and an auction.
All proceeds of the night will go towards the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra to create scholarships for music students.
The deadline to buy tickets is Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9:00 a.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Winter Wonderland Holiday Gala website.
