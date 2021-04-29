ILLINOIS (WAND) - A system allowing people to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is under development, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.
An IDPH spokesperson said people might want to be able to show proof of vaccination, especially if their CDC vaccination card ends up misplaced. Officials are working to give citizens that service, but no details about who is involved or a timeline have been released.
Gov. JB Pritzker has said vaccination passports could be a useful tool for vaccinated Illinoisans, but stressed it should be the choice of each citizen.
"If people ask you to show that for a particular venue or private venue, they have the ability and right to do that," Pritzker said. "You don't have to show it to them. You don't have to go to that venue or be engaged in that activity."
