DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Iisha Dean has seen kids come and go from her home for more than 13 years.
They all hold a place in her heart — but Ta'Naja Barnes stood out.
"She was always laughing, playing — just a normal two-year-old," Dean said.
Ta'Naja died in her biological mother's care in February.
"Her house didn't just get dirty like that," Dean said. "That had to be something that had to be happening."
A new report from the Auditor General shows the cracks Ta'Naja fell through aren't uncommon. According to the report, 78.7 percent of caseworkers added more than the legal limit of 15 in a month at least once between FY 2015 and FY 2017.
"One caseworker can only do so many things at one point in time," Dean said. "They have all of these cases; they need to have help too."
The audit also showed the department often did not follow protocols in its investigations and its hotline was unable to handle the calls that were coming in.
"Their staff needs to be trained and be supervised and watched while they're training," Dean said. "Everyone has to be in for one accord and that's the safety of the child."
As lawmakers work to reform the department and put new regulations in place, Dean has a suggestion of her own — so other kids don't suffer Ta'Naja's fate.
"They definitely need to be checked — I say twice, maybe even three times a week once that child goes home," she said.