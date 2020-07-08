DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Taco Bell restaurant in Decatur is temporarily closed as the city works to fix a water main.
Taco Bell's corporate office confirmed the reason for the closure in an email reply to WAND-TV. Decatur officials are conducting emergency repairs to the water main.
The restaurant in question is located at 1991 Mt. Zion Road.
It's unclear at this time when the business is expected to reopen.
