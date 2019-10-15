(WAND) - More than 2 million pounds of seasoned ground beef has been recalled from Taco Bell restaurants and distribution centers. The meat may be contaminated with metal shavings.
Kenosha Beef International is issuing the recall.
Restaurants in 21 states across the eastern Midwest, northern Southeast and Northeast regions were impacted by the recall.
Taco Bell said in a statement they removed the seasoned beef from its restaurants and distribution centers on Oct. 11.
The problem was discovered when Kenosha Beef International received three customer complaints.
"The product was produced at one plant location on only one of the two lines used to make seasoned beef. This product was sent to distribution centers in the following states: Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Virginia," Taco Bell said in an announcement.
