(WAND) - Tragic news from Taco Bell. Nine menu items are disappearing next month, including the popular Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco.
The fast food chain will remove the following items by Sept. 12:
- Beefy Mini Quesadilla
- Chips & Salsa
- Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller
- Double Decker Taco
- Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco
- Fiery Doritos Locos Taco
- Double Tostado
- Power Menu Burrito
- XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito
The combo menu is also being revamped. The new number system is as follows:
- 3 Crunchy Tacos Supreme
- 3 Soft Tacos Supreme
- Burrito Supreme
- Steak Quesarito
- Nachos BelleGrande
- 2 Chicken Chalupas Supreme
- Chicken Quesadilla
- Mexican Pizza
- Crunchwrap Supreme
- Cheesy Gordita Crunch
- Breakfast Crunchwrap
- Grande Scrambler
- Breakfast Quesadilla