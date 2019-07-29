(WAND) - A recall has been issued for a popular taco seasoning.
Mincing Spice Co. recalled a specific lot of cumin they produced, because a sample from the lot was potentially contaminated with Salmonella. A portion of that lot was supplied to Williams Foods LLC, who sells taco seasoning.
The seasonings are Great Value Taco Seasoning Mix and HEB Taco Seasoning Reduced Sodium.
The potentially affected product consists of retail packages weighing 1 – 1.25 oz.
Below is the product's being recalled:
|564829444
|Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix
|1 oz
|0 78742 24572 0
|Best if used by 07/08/21
Best if used by 07/09/21
|050215
|HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium
|1.25 oz
|0 41220 79609 0
|Better by 07/10/21
Better by 07/11/21
Better by 07/15/21
The product is sold in select retail grocery stores located in Washington, DC and the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY.