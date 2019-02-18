SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In 1855 Presidents Day was established. However, when the holiday was first created it was intended to recognize President George Washington's birthday.
Now, in 2019 the uniform holiday recognizes all 45 men who have led the United States. One of the 45 the holiday recognizes is the 16th President Abraham Lincoln.
"There is more written about Abraham Lincoln than any other American who has ever lived," explains Dr. Samuel Wheeler, State Historian of Illinois and Director of Research and Collections.
Dr. Samuel Wheeler is with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and says the state of Illinois is filled with Lincoln history.
"He is the most significant Illinoisan there has ever been and I would wager over the next 100 years he will probably still remain the most significant Illinoisan there has ever been," explains Dr. Wheeler.
The museum and library gives visitors the opportunity to walk through Lincoln's life. From boyhood to his death, the exhibits tell the 16th President's story, his life and connections to central Illinois.
"This is where he served four consecutive terms with legislature. In Illinois he got married. This is where he had his children. This was the springboard for him," explains Dr. Wheeler.
Each year nearly 250,000 people visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield. Dr. Wheeler says whether visitors know of him or not, the museum is full of information.
"This is where folks can spend three hours. They can walk around and really gain a deeper insight to Lincoln's life and the American Civil War. You can come to the museum and not know anything about Lincoln or about the Civil War, and you can walk away wanting to learn more a lot more," explains Wheeler.
