URBANA, III (WAND) - "Take what you need, leave what you can," those are the simple instructions to Champaign-Urbana's newest community project, all thanks to 18-year-old Ayan Harris.
“I’m just always happy to serve and protect my community and help," Harris tells WAND News as she speaks about the Community Closet. A project where anyone in the community is able to find something they might need. "If you need anything from a community closet and we happen to have it please take it. Be my guest.”
Harris says if you don't need anything, you're encouraged to leave what you can, “even if you can go to the store and buy like new packs of underwear anything go ahead and put it in there because we're grateful for whatever you can do to help support the community.”
The construction and placing of the closet began in December 2020, as the Winter season was at one of its lowest temperatures. “It was really cold, we would be out there painting for about 10 minutes and then we go back in and warm up, come back, paint, paint, paint." But Harris says the cold was worth it after looking at the packed closet.
“We really just want to help the people who have home insecurities, clothes insecurities because that's a huge issue definitely right now."
The Community Closet goes hand and hand with her Involved Youth Activists Network, a group of young activists pushing for change in her community. She founded the group in 2020. "Young activists and new wave and people to be able to look up to the older activists and pass the baton constantly while lifting the black community and black culture in Champaign-Urbana." Harris says.
The Community Closet is located right next to the Independent Media Center in Urbana. It's open 24/7.
