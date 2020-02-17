EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An adult and minor were transported to a hospital after a crash involving a truck tractor, troopers said.
The crash occurred at about 6:57 p.m. on I-70 westboud at mile post 85. This location is about three miles east of Altamont.
According to state police, a 34-year-old Kampsville, Ill., man Derek A. Boxdorfer was driving a 2017 International truck tractor when he tried to merge to the right-hand lane. They said he did not see a 2018 Infiniti sport utility in the right lane and hit it.
The Infiniti driver lost control of their car and hit a guardrail.
Infiniti driver Ginorio Migdalia, 56, and a female juvenile passenger, from West Plains and Hollister in Missouri, respectively, went to HSHS St. Anthony's Hospital. Their condition is unknown Monday night.