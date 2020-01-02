SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person went to a hospital after a mobile home fire in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne said crews responded at 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the Park Ridge Mobile Home Community. Units arrived and found a fire in the interior of a mobile home.
They had the fire under control about five minutes after their arrival.
Two occupants were displaced and a female victim, who responders first treated at the scene, went by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The mobile home took heavy damage.
The cause remains under investigation late Thursday.