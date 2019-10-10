DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department and Decatur Police Department were on scene of a traffic crash on Thursday afternoon.
A WAND-TV crew was on the scene and saw a Jeep Compass and a sedan were involved in the crash at Main Street and Garfield. It happened around 3:15 p.m.
Firefighters told the station two adults went to a hospital for evaluation. Crews did not have to extricate anyone from either of the vehicles.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. The airbags did deploy in the sedan.
All lanes of traffic are back open Thursday night.