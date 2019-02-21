DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two people were hospitalized after a fire at a housing community in Decatur.
Firefighters say 11 united responded after 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Spring Creek Towers, located at 2727 N. Monroe St. They say the fire started in a third-floor apartment, with fire damage limited to that unit.
There was extensive water damage in the hallway after the sprinkler system went off.
Crews partially evacuated the building. The two people taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital went there for observation. Responders could be seen handing blankets to people who needed them outside of the building.
A cause remains under investigation. Firefighters fully clear the scene just after 7:30 p.m.