CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Responders took a driver to a hospital after a Champaign County crash, according to state police.
The release said the Tuesday crash happened at 1:36 p.m., when 21-year-old driver Daimika D. Curry’s gold 2005 Toyota Corolla left the road near the I-57 and I-72 interchange in Champaign and rolled “for unknown reasons”. State police said they cited Curry for no insurance, driving with a suspended license and improper lane usage.
Curry’s injuries were minor, WAND-TV learned from troopers.
Troopers said he had a seat belt on at the time of the crash.