DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - With the amount of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, local health workers are concerned about people's mental health.
Mary Garrison, licensed clinical social worker, said the amount of information about COVID-19 can be scary for some and take a toll on their mental health.
"Right now we do not know what's going on in the future and so what we really have to do and this is easier said than done, but say I can only control what I can," Garrison said.
Garrison said it's important of people to take steps and take each day one day at a time.
"When we have uncertainty around us, what we have to do is bring that into us and again control what we can," she added.
She suggested while normal life is a new normal, it's still important for people to get up, shower, eat right and live each day to its fullest potential.
"Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing," she said.
When it comes to kids, Garrison wants parents to be aware that they are listening and also trying to understand what is going on.
"We have to be honest about that, but we have to provide that honesty and protection and security," Garrison said.
The Dewitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department has a resources available for parents to print off for their kids. To access it, click here.
Nationally, the Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours and 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255. The Crisis Textline is available by texting "home" to 741741.
Locally, Heritage Behavioral Health Center has an emergency line, which can be accessed by calling 217-362-6262.
Find more information through the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health