CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - With protests and riots happening in the United States, children may be wondering what is going on.
Dr. Amanda Keating, Licensed Psychologist, is helping parents understand how to speak to their kids about recents events, such as the breach on Capitol Hill.
"It's really common to find yourself feeling Tongue Tied and unsure of how to address really tough conversations with kids, because you're uncertain of how much information to give them what's too much what's developmentally appropriate." Dr. Keating tells WAND News.
She says parents everywhere can follow a 6-step approach on how to communicate with kids about events such as the breach on the Capitol.
Inquire. Ask your child what they know, think, and feel about the situation. When they express a conclusion or fact you believe to be false, rather than correcting them immediately, consider asking them more about it. “You said ____, tell me more about that.”
Explain. Provide them with age appropriate facts about the event or situation. “People are unhappy. They believe ____. Some of them _____. Others _____. ” When providing facts, consider limiting them to those that most people would agree with.
Relate. Relate the experience to something they can identify with- a time perhaps multiple people in the home were sick, but someone was less sick and someone was sicker. For social justice events, consider using a situation they felt was unfair. “Remember when you felt it was unfair that your older brother got to _____ and you didn’t? That made you mad.”
Acknowledge. Acknowledge that tragedies do happen, that unfairness exists, that people do experience things differently. Share your own opinions about events and what leads you to those conclusions when appropriately.
Reinforce Boundaries. Set clear expectations about what kind of behavior is okay or not okay for your child and others based on your personal values. “We wear a mask to protect ourselves and others.” “Protests help call attention to important matters. It’s not okay to move onto private property.”
Foster Resilience. Help your child learn to tolerate and navigate tough situations by looking at their personal experiences from multiple viewpoints. “What do you think your brother was thinking when ____? What do you think Dad was thinking when?” Finally, reduce messages that we may inadvertently make that suggest their concern is wrong or unimportant (you don’t need to worry about that, that would never happen).
Dr. Keating says shying away from these conversations or rushing through them can negatively affect how children process traumatic events.
"When we just give them a rubber stamp of this is how it is and move on, we don't really help arm them to navigate those conversations that happen without us. So, if we have the opportunity to really set the stage with our child at home. It sets them up to be better for these conversations that are happening outside of our home."
