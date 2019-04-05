(WAND) – Target says its minimum wage will move to $13 this summer and will rise again in 2020.
A company spokesperson says the change will affect “tens of thousands of Target workers. Target last raised its minimum wage to $12 per hour in March 2018. Before that, its hourly rate moved up to $11.
CNBC reports Target plans to pay workers $15 an hour by the time 2020 ends. The company announced in 2017 that it would move its minimum wage up to $15 as part of a three-year plan.
Target leaders addressed the change in a blog post on its “A Bullseye View” page.
“Our teams give guests their very best every day, so taking care of them and their families is a top priority,” the post said. “We do it by investing in their careers and well-being, through robust training and leadership programs, competitive benefits, discounts and support in times of need.”
The network reports an American unemployment rate nearing historic levels (3.8 percent in February) has put pressure on businesses to offer competitive pay to attract employees. Target, Walmart and other retail giants had to make changes in response.
Walmart – one of Target’s largest competitors – pays employees a minimum of $11 an hour at entry level. Amazon moved its minimum wage to $15 an hour in October of 2018 after it was criticized for working conditions and pay rates. Costco’s minimum wage is also $15.
The federal minimum wage sits at $7.25 per hour in 2019.