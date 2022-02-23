(WAND) - Target is no longer requiring staff and customers to wear masks.
The company updated its rules Monday. Shoppers and employees are no longer going to be required to have masks on unless local regulations require it. The change was made at the corporate level.
Target still encourages social distancing and regular disinfection protocols in its locations.
It will still monitor public health guidance and reevaluate its response, should that be needed, company leaders said.
According to Target's website, it sets aside an hour each week on Tuesday for vulnerable guests to shop safely. Its pharmacies offer free N95 masks in an initiative following a Department of Health and Human Services program. People can get vaccinated through Target pharmacies, which are operated by CVS.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.