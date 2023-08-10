Target-Candle Recall

This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Threshold Glass Jar Candles. According to a Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 notice from federal regulators, Target is recalling 2.2. million candles due to laceration and burn hazards. The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents — including frosted vanilla cupcake, rose petal & lotus and pumpkin spice, among others. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

 HONS

(NBC CHICAGO)- Over 2.2 million candles are being pulled from Target’s shelves after the store announced Thursday it will recall its second batch of Threshold candles this year.

The candles, sold nationwide and exclusively at Target, pose burn and laceration threats, according to the company's recall announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website. Target has received 19 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use, even resulting in one minor injury, the recall said.

This isn't the first time Target has recalled candles. In May the company recalled nearly 5 million Threshold glass jar candles after more than 100 incidents were reported.

The latest recall applies to certain Threshold Glass Jar candles, including the 5.5 ounce 1-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in over 60 scents.

Consumers can check if they have one of these recalled candles here and in the list below.

Target urges those who own one of the recalled candles to immediately stop using it. Customers can return the candles to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane - Threshold™054-09-0056
20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon - Threshold™054-09-0200
20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine - Threshold™054-09-0266
20oz 3-Wick Jar Charcoal & Black Teakwood - Threshold™054-09-0268
20oz 3-Wick Jar Rose Petal & Lotus - Threshold™054-09-0271
20oz 3-Wick Jar Peony & Cherry Blossom - Threshold™054-09-0275
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane - Threshold™054-09-0276
20oz 3-Wick Jar Woodland Cypress & Bergamot - Threshold™054-09-0294
20oz 3-wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin - Threshold™054-09-0562
20oz 3-Wick Jar Frosted Holly Berries - Threshold™054-09-0589
20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival - Threshold™054-09-0679
20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin - Threshold™054-09-0697
20 oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry - Threshold™054-09-0701
20 oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet - Threshold™054-09-0723
20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus - Threshold™054-09-0743
20oz 3-Wick Jar Wild Honeysuckle & Lilac - Threshold™054-09-0774
20oz 3-Wick Jar Soft Cashmere & Lavender - Threshold™054-09-0816
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla - Threshold™054-09-1164
20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine - Threshold™054-09-1222
20oz 3-Wick Lidded Glass Rainwater Lily - Threshold™054-09-1442
20oz 3-Wick Jar Citrus Zest & Aloe - Threshold™054-09-1534
20oz 3-Wick Jar Smoked Cinnamon & Hickory - Threshold™054-09-1589
20oz 3-Wick Jar Golden Orchid - Threshold™054-09-1798
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle – Apple & Evergreen - Threshold™054-09-2225
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage - Threshold™054-09-2682
20oz 3-Wick Jar Vanilla Pumpkin - Threshold™054-09-2683
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Fresh Linen & Sea Salt - Threshold™054-09-3080
20oz 3-wick Jar Cashmere Cinnamon - Threshold™054-09-3142
20oz 3-wick Jar Pine & Juniper - Threshold™054-09-3218
20oz 3-Wick Jar Cinnamon Beignet - Threshold™054-09-3233
20oz 3-Wick Jar Twilight Woods & Amber - Threshold™054-09-3888
20oz 3-Wick Jar Cerulean Surf & Sea - Threshold™054-09-3919
20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus - Threshold™054-09-3970
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla - Threshold™054-09-4045
20oz 3-Wick Jar Apple Blossom & Breeze - Threshold™054-09-4079
20oz 3-Wick Jar Wonder Berry & Sage - Threshold™054-09-4722
20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Vanilla - Threshold™054-09-5026
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick - Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Candle - Threshold™054-09-5706
20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo - Threshold™054-09-5711
20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie - Threshold™054-09-5888
20oz Lidded Glass 3-Wick Strawberry & Hibiscus - Threshold™054-09-6079
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice - Threshold™054-09-6795
20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser - Threshold™054-09-6993
20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie - Threshold™054-09-7437
20oz 3-Wick Jar Red Mandarin & Guava - Threshold™054-09-7504
20oz 3-Wick Jar Warm Cider & Cinnamon - Threshold™054-09-7849
20oz 3-Wick Jar Water Mint & Eucalyptus - Threshold™054-09-7915
20oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet - Threshold™054-09-8165
5.5oz Jar Blue Agave and Cactus Candle - Threshold™054-09-8268
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Coconut White Woods - Threshold™054-09-8380
20oz 3-Wick Jar Caramel Latte - Threshold™054-09-8559
20oz 3-Wick Jar Tonka & Vanilla Amber - Threshold™054-09-8670
20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon - Threshold™054-09-8758
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice - Threshold™054-09-8768
20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo - Threshold™054-09-8942
20oz 3-Wick Jar Garden Herb & Cucumber - Threshold™054-09-8993
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Woods - Threshold™054-09-9017
20oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry - Threshold™054-09-9120
20oz 3-Wick Jar Tangerine Ginger - Threshold™054-09-9293
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick - Orange Blossom & Oak Candle - Threshold™054-09-9306
20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser - Threshold™054-09-9690
20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival - Threshold™054-09-9801

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.