(WAND) - Target announced new safety measures for staff and customers during the pandemic.
The store will implement additional social distancing measures and give staff members gloves and masks.
Starting on April 4, Target will monitor and limit when needed the amount of people inside each store based on their specific square footage. If needed a team member will help guests in a designated waiting area outside with social distancing marker. Other team members will guide guests inside the store to keep things moving quickly.
The store has also added signage, floor decals and messages in the stores.
Staff members will get gloves and face masks at the beginning of each shift. They've also been working on Plexiglass at checkout.
“We’re incredibly proud of the commitment our more than 350,000 frontline team members have demonstrated to ensure millions of guests can count on Target, and we’ll continue to focus our efforts on supporting them,” says John Mulligan, Target’s chief operating officer. “The measures we’re announcing today are aimed at ensuring we are creating a safe environment for the guests who continue to turn to Target, while also providing our team with additional resources as they fulfill an essential service in communities across the country.”
Walmart and Sams Club stores have also implemented limiting the number of guests in their stores.