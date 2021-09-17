MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - The first annual Mahomet Soda Fest is planned for Saturday, Sept. 18.
The event, put on by the Mahomet Chamber of Commerce, invites the public to visit Mahomet's historic Main Street and try "unique and flavorful" craft sodas.
There will be live music, food and events for families.
The Village of Mahomet Administrative Office Facebook page mentioned there will be over 20,000 bottles of soda!
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
