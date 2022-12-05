CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Artists at New Life Tattoos spent their Saturday raising money for some of the most vulnerable residents of Champaign-Urbana.
On Saturday, December 3 the tattoo shop, located at 9 E University Ave in Champaign, hosted a benefit offering discounted tattoos and giving 100% of the proceeds to Crisis Nursery in Urbana.
Fourteen tattoo artists, both local and from surrounding states, offered tattoos at a discount. Cash donations to the nonprofit were also encouraged. In 2019, the shop raised over $5,500 for Crisis Nursery. On Saturday, they were able to raise $10,700.
A member of the staff gave the following statement regarding the donation.
“New Life Tattoos has been in the Champaign-Urbana area for 21 years so we’d like to give back to impactful organizations when the opportunity arises. We’ve chosen to donate all proceeds from this event to Crisis Nursery because of what they provide for the future generations in our community. It’s an honor to able to contribute to the people that make the services provided by Crisis Nursery possible.”
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.