(WAND) - The Internal Revenue Service is urging people to resolve significant tax debts to avoid their passports being revoked.
Under the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, the IRS notifies the State Department of taxpayers certified as owing a seriously delinquent tax debt, which is currently $52,000 or more.
The law requires State to deny their passport application or renewal.
If a taxpayer currently has a valid passport, it could be revoked.
When they owe a significant amount, the taxpayer receives a Notice CP508C from the IRS. The notice explains what steps the taxpayer needs to take to resolve the debt.
IRS telephone assistors can help taxpayers resolve the debt. Payment plans may be available.
Before contacting State about revoking a taxpayer's passport, the IRS will send Letter 6152, Notice of Intent to Request U.S. Department of State Revoke Your Passport, to the taxpayer to let them know what the IRS intends to do and give them another chance to resolve their debts.
Taxpayers must call the IRS within 30 days from the date of the letter.