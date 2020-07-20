DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Real estate tax distributions in Macon County have taken a dramatic drop in the millions of dollars when compared to July 2019.
Monday evening the Finance Committee of the Macon County Board is meeting to discuss a drop of nearly $37 million year over year. Statements made last week by Treasurer Ed Yoder indicated he has not been cashing/depositing checks due to the lack of staff.
One board member tells WAND News he has received inquiries from Mt. Zion, the Decatur Sanitary District and the Decatur Park Board as to the drop in tax receipts. Decatur Township says its receipts are down nearly 47 percent year over year.
On Monday, Yoder told WAND he had everything “caught up by Friday.” The tax distributions made so far this year total about $45 million, while in 2019 the amount at this time was $83.5 million.
