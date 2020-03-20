DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Local tax preparers canceled face-to-face interactions because of COVID-19.
Kates Tax Service in Decatur was one of many tax agencies that eliminated face-to-face interactions. Tax preparer Kelly Wingard said all tax preparations will be done by phone after the return is dropped off because of COVID-19.
"We work with documents a lot (and) because of the age of our tax preparing community, a lot of people in our office have underlying issues," Wingard said.
The Internal Revenue Service announced the deadline for paying taxes is pushed back from April 15th to July 15th, which includes all individuals, estates, trusts and anyone who owes up to $1 million. However, Wingard stressed the filing deadline is still April 15.
This only applies to income tax, self-employment tax and tax estimates. It does not apply to information returns, which include payroll taxes or any other form of taxes collected by the IRS.
Wingard ensured tax refunds would still be distributed, but they may not arrive has quickly as before. She stressed the importance of filing before the April 15 deadline.
For those filing with the state of Illinois, the deadline is still April 15.
Kates Tax Service will be accepting returns from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.