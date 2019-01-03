(WAND) – The U.S. government shutdown could mean a delay in tax return refunds across the country.
WCMH reports the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) still requires tax payments by April 15 for people who owe money for the 2018 tax season. It will take payments and process returns, but refunds will not be processed while the shutdown is active. The IRS is not taking questions from citizens either.
The shutdown means a large decrease in the IRS workforce, with the department only keeping 12.5 percent of its staff on as part of a contingency plan. That equates to less than 10,000 of its close to 80,000 employees.
People still have the option to file for tax extensions.