Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Lines were shorter, but constant, on the second day of legalized cannabis sales in Illinois despite a significant bite from taxes.
The state reports nearly $3.2 million worth of legal cannabis was sold on January 1 the first day of legalized sales in 77,128 transactions.
State taxes range from 10% to 25% depending on the product. County and municipal taxes can also add to the total.
WAND News inspected receipts from individuals purchasing in Springfield. A $135 sale had an additional $28. 35 in taxes added on top of that amount. Another sale for $248 had an additional $42.08 in taxes for a total purchase price of $290.08.
We talked with several consumers after their purchases but none seemed to mind the taxes.
“They’re raising money for the state with the state being in the dire straits we’re in,” said one Springfield resident.