DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in Danville, according to police.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Fairchild Street on Friday just before midnight. When they arrived they spoke with a Taxi driver who said he had been robbed at gunpoint near the 1700 block of Glenwood Drive.
The victim told police he arrived in the area to pick up a fare when two male subjects wearing dark colored sweatshirts approached him. One of the subjects was armed and demanded money.
The suspects took the victim's wallet, cell phone and cash. They then fled on foot, going southbound from the area.
No injuries were reported during the robbery.
Anyone who has information regarding these crime’s is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS