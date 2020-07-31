TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An animal clinic in Taylorville has closed due to COVID-19, health officials said.
The affected facility is the Ethridge Animal Clinic, located at 1604 W. Spresser St. Officials with the Christ-Mont Emergency Management Agency said there was a positive case exposure in the facility.
Upon notification of this exposure, the facility was in direct contact with its local health department and the EMA. Officials said the groups are working together to ensure clients, staff and animals are safe.
People who were recently at the facility will be notified through contact tracing if they were at risk of exposure. Anyone not contacted is determined to not be at risk, per IDPH protocols.
Additional cleaning and disinfecting will be completed while the clinic is closed. It's expected to reopen on Aug. 12 with the local health department's approval, the EMA said.
"The Ethridge Animal Clinic Team would like to thank everyone for their support, thoughts and prayers," an EMA press release said.
Officials are reminding the public COVID-19 is an active virus in Christian and Montgomery counties. People are asked to practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash hands frequently and clean common touch areas regularly.
