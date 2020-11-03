TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville City Hall is closed after a person there tested positive for COVID-19.
The Christian-Montgomery County EMA and Christian County Public Health Department have been notified, and contact tracing is being done to notify anyone who may have come in contact with the employee.
The building is being professionally disinfected and cleaned.
City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.
The City Clerk's office and Water billing office will remain open.
