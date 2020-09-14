TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - City Hall in Taylorville will be closed Monday after a city employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The city said anyone who visited City Hall would not be considered at high risk, because they would not have had contact within six feet of the affected individual for more than 15 minutes, per IDPH guidelines.
Contact tracing is currently underway for other city employees.
Anyone who may have had contact with the affected employee will be tested.
Professional cleaning of City Hall is underway.
