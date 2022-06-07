TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Taylorville community is one step closer to giving kids a safe place to skate.
Steps are still needed to finish the skate park, but the park district has donated a parcel of land for the location and an anonymous donor offered to pay for the concrete construction.
Organizers said this skate park is something the community has wanted for a long time. Getting it done has recently become more feasible.
"We're currently trying to raise funds for the fixtures that are going to go on top of the concrete slab," said Evan Mitchell. "We're looking at a price tag of about $135,000 and we recently started our fundraising campaign. We've already got several thousand."
Anyone who wants to help can be part of a fundraiser planned for Saturday at Dumb Records in Springfield. It will take place at 7 p.m. and will feature live music, games and a skate contest.
