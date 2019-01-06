Taylorville community staying strong

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- The people of Taylorville are still recovering after the Tornado that hit back in December.
Dozens gathered at the Funky Monkey bar to help all those affected by having live music, food, drinks and loving company.
The Funky Monkey's owner, Tammy Scott says it was tough to see everyone who was affected and see a few sad faces throughout the holiday's, but hopes this fundraiser is lifting up the spirits of many.
"We're raising money to help people that lost their homes, lost everything. Those who didn't have insurance and everything will go to the Mission of Taylorville to help with whatever they need," said Scott.
For those looking to make additional donations, you can contact the Mission of Taylorville for more information