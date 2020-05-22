TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A dry-cleaning business has announced it will soon close its doors.
Sunkist Cleaners said it will only accept items for cleaning and sewing through May 29. People will have until June 30 to pick up their items.
After that date, any items left will be donated to charity, according to a Facebook post.
"Thank you so very much for your support," the company said. "We will miss you."
The company told WAND-TV the COVID-19 pandemic and a push for a $15 minimum wage in Illinois were factors in its decision to close.
"Unfortunately, Illinois is no longer a 'small business' friendly environment," its statement said.
