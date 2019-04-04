TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville family is closer to having a home again.
After the December tornado, Ashley Edwards and Tiffany Wells were forced to start over. Four months later, they were able to set foot inside their future home for the first time.
It was an exciting moment for their children. Soon, they will have a backyard to play in and a swimming pool that should be ready for the summer season. They are getting closer to having their own rooms too.
It is a moment of relief and excitement for the family. This, after feeling stress from having their previous house destroyed by a tornado.
"The sirens went off, we went into the basement," Wells paused for a second. "Then the freight train came."
"We've been without a home for four months," Ashley Edwards added. "Now-we have something real."
It's something they can call home. The house isn't done yet. However, it is something they can look forward to. In a few weeks, they'll have a new home. Now, they are planning decor and counting the days till move-in day.