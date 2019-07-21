Taylorville family putting effort into substance abuse program

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - It’s been a couple of days since a shooting took place in Taylorville that left two people injured.
Now, one of the families is putting efforts into finding peace and moving forward by helping others.
One of the people who was shot was Roxanna Anthony. Her sister, Mary Henderson says its been a tough time for her family overall. They recently lost their mother and her sister has been fighting her own battles for a while now.
She says she wants to help those struggling with substance abuse. Something that has been in her family for a very long time. One way, is by educating the public about groups and resources that are out there to help those in need.
One program offered in Taylorville is the Safe Passage Program.
“All safe passage programs are located in the police departments, “ said Safe Passage Coordinator Denise Evans.
She says the police department helps each individual find a substance abuse program that is best suited for each individual. However, the help does not end there, they also have group therapy classes 7 days a week to help anyone who needs it.
Henderson says she hopes her sisters story can help others find better days.